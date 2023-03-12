Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s historic and colorful Chiraghan Festi­val has started and thousands of tra­ditional lamps were lit at the shrine of great Sufi Punjabi poet Shah Hus­sain. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Bar­rister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugu­rated three days celebrations. Mela Chiraghan is held every year on the occasion of the Urs of Punjabi poet Shah Hussain, also known as Madh­ulal Hussain. Thousands of pilgrims attended the Mela Chiraghan. Care­taker Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir paid tribute to Shah Hussain by laying a wreath on the shrine and re­cited Fatiha. The Auqaf Department of Punjab also organised a Qwali mehfil on the occasion of Mela Chi­raghan. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large num­ber of visitors participated in the cel­ebrations.