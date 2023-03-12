LAHORE - Lahore’s historic and colorful Chiraghan Festival has started and thousands of traditional lamps were lit at the shrine of great Sufi Punjabi poet Shah Hussain. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated three days celebrations. Mela Chiraghan is held every year on the occasion of the Urs of Punjabi poet Shah Hussain, also known as Madhulal Hussain. Thousands of pilgrims attended the Mela Chiraghan. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir paid tribute to Shah Hussain by laying a wreath on the shrine and recited Fatiha. The Auqaf Department of Punjab also organised a Qwali mehfil on the occasion of Mela Chiraghan. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number of visitors participated in the celebrations.
