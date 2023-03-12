Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is determined to lead pre-election rally from Zaman Park to Data Ganj Baskh shrine today.

He announced to hold power show while addressing the PTI workers on Saturday.

Addressing the workers through video link, he said that he will lead the election rally to show them that we are not animals.

Taking a jibe at caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab over his claims regarding death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, Imran Khan said, “They lied openly before the public” and appealed the Lahore High Court Chief Justice to form a judicial commission for investigation into the matter of Zille Shah’s murder.

The former premier also demanded resignation of caretaker Punjab CM, IGP and others, and held them responsible for violence against his party workers on the rally day in Lahore, and for murder of Zille Shah.

“I want to tell Judiciary and Advocates that you are those that can stop Pakistan from becoming a banana republic,” he added.

The PTI chairman went on to say that efforts being made to eliminate all the evidence.

Imran Khan went on to say that Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif gave the same statement as Shahbaz Gill but no action was taken against him, adding that he would ask the former SAPM to lodge case against the minister so that he would face the same punishment as he faced.

Mr Khan also alleged that the government was trying to postpone the election by assassinating him.