ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Saturday that a ‘foreign agent’ Imran Khan was bent upon creating chaos and anarchy in the country. The minister, in a tweet, alleged that “Imran Khan who once talked about dividing the country into four parts now wanted to break it into many pieces under the foreign conspiracy”. She said Imran Khan had been “using the charity money for setting the country on fire”. He [Imran] only wanted to “save his skin” even if the country “got burnt” during the process. Also, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on media persons by the “goons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan”. “The attack on journalists and DSNG operator by the goons of “foreign-funded fitna and thief of (wrist) watch is highly condemnable,” the minister said in a tweet. Referring to the PTI, she alleged it was the same “extremist and violent” group that incarcerated the media persons in jail and broke ribs and bones of them, also involved in their kidnapping and shooting during their tenure”. Marriyum said the PTI had continued its “legacy”[ of violence] even after its ouster from power.