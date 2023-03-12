Share:

QUETTA - Indus Hospital Health Net­work has taken over the control of Gwadar Develop­ment Hospital, said a hand­out issued here on Saturday. In order to provide the best treatment facilities to the people of Gwadar and its surroundings, GDA Hospital has been brought under the control of Indus Health Net­work. GDA Hospital Gwadar is providing modern and advanced medical facilities free of cost to registered patients. It may be recalled that with the support of the Chinese government, the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital is in the final stag­es of completion.