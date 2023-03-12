Share:

ATTOCK - Sports festival was inaugurated in Attock district as part of Jashan-e-Baharan. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the sports festival.

He played the inaugural football match in the festival, a large number of government officials, athletes and youths were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner said that Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival is a great entertainment for the youth of Attock district. Sports are essential for the mental and physical health of the youth.

Deputy Commissioner said that various programs will be organized across the district on March 14 in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan and Punjab Culture Day, including javelin shooting, mushaira, flower display, tableaus, regional culture and Punjabi culture programs will be presented.