QUETTA - Siraj ul Haq, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, said on Sat­urday that it is the demand of JI to hold general election in the country, adding that all stake holders should sit together for devising a strategy for holding general election in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, he said that one sardar of Balochistan, who was allegedly accused of killing three persons, was released on bail, but Moulana Hudayat-ur-Rehman, leader of Haq Du Teh­reek Balochistan had been kept behind the bar on false and frivo­lous charges.He said that one week ultimatum had been given to the authorities for the release of Moulana Hidayat ur Rehman, adding that if he was not re­leased, Jamaat e Islami would be at the liberty of devising its own future course of action. “Here faces are changed rather than system, therefore, JI has been struggling to change the sys­tem. JI will change the economic system of the country, root out interest system, end non-devel­opment expenditures and pro­tocols” said he, adding that only corruption free party could end corruption. He said that Moulana Fazl ur Rehman arranged long march and staged a sit in Islam­abad against inflation, but now he was silent about skyrocketing inflation in the country. Ameer JI said that the positions of Gover­nors and Deputy Commissioners were burden on national kitty, hence, constitutional amend­ments were required for abolish­ing the positions of Governors and Deputy Commissioners.

The JI leader said that Balo­chistan had been blessed with rich mineral resources, includ­ing petrol, natural gas, uranium, gold, copper etc., but ratio of poverty, inflation and poverty was higher than other provinces of the country. He said that no foreign power was responsible for the present awkward situa­tion of the province rather those elements were responsible of the present situation in Balochistan who had been in power since 1970, adding that Mengal, Jam, Bughti, who were having private prisons and their own courts, had been in power in Balochistan. He said Balochistan had become a volcano and sincere steps were required to be taken for address­ing the problems of the people of Balochistan. On the occasion, Moulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Balo­chistan, Hafiz Nur Ali, Ameer, JI, District Quetta, Dr. Ibrahim and others were also present