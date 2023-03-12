Share:

Fire at the 16-storey building of Karachi has been brought under control. Officials of the fire fighting department told that the fire was extinguished.

Earlier, fire had engulfed a multi-storey building near Nursery Shahrah-e-Faisal. Twelve fire tenders had participated in the operation to control the fire. The fire broke out in a 16-storey building adjacent to the petrol pump.

A security guard was injured after he jumped from first floor of the building. Rescue services, fire fighters, police and Rangers were also present on the scene while the road was closed for traffic.

Fire Brigade officials told Dunya News that major portion of the building affected by fire was brought under control and the remaining fire will be controlled soon. They said that there were many offices in the building. They also said that so far the reason for breaking out of fire could not be identified.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident. he has called for a report over the incident. Tessori said that investigation will finf out the cause of the incident.