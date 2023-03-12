Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Muhammad azam Khan on saturday described the prevailing situation of drug use in pakistan, especially in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, as of grave concern and said that it is the collective responsibility of all segments of the society as well as the government to eradicate the menace permanently. he stressed the need of coordinated and concerted efforts by the government agencies and welfare organisations under a well-devised strategy to eradicate the menace of drugs use on sustainable basis.

Addressing a function here organised in connection with the 30 years celebration of Dost welfare Foundation, azam Khan said that the foundation had been working for the last 30 years for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the province and to make them useful citizens which deserves appreciation. azam Khan remarked that during these 30 years of its establishment, the foundation has extended various kinds of services and facilities to more than 400,000 drugs affectees for which the management of the foundation deserves huge felicitation. he expressed the hope that the foundation will continue its selfless services for humanity in future as well.

“The 30-year long journey of Dost welfare Foundation is full of remarkable achievements which has been aided and supported by its companions and friends who have so generously contributed all their time and efforts in reaching out to the most vulnerable segments in our society to heal and restore their self-respect,” the Chief Minister said and added that Dost’s services particularly in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, former FaTa and parts of afghanistan, which were veritable war zones for the past 40 years, include victims of war such as refugees, displaced persons, women and children in crisis and community members caught in the crossfire. azam Khan said that pakistan in general and Khyber pakhtunkhwa in particular are in the grip of massive drug addiction which is affecting the younger generation adversely. according to the UNODC, he said, 11 percent population of Khyber pakhtunkhwa is using hardcore drugs, which is almost double figure of other provinces. “with a professional and dedicated term, Dost welfare Foundation provides a continuum of care through its program for drug abuse prevention, rehabilitation, vocational skill training, hIV prevention, human rights protection, legal assistance, research and networking with government departments and civil society organizations”, the Chief Minister maintained and continued that the foundation is working in areas where normally government agencies do not reach. he stressed that such work can best be undertaken by non-governmental organisations with government support through public-private partnership.

Azam Khan further said that besides the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users, Dost Foundation also reaches out to the most vulnerable and marginalised groups of the society such as people at risk of or infected by hIV/aIDs, prisons inmates, juvenile offenders, street children, women in crisis, victims of war and disaster and added that it also reaches out to these unfortunate miserable and stigmatized individuals living in difficult conditions through a process of awareness, primary prevention, rehabilitation and social development.

He termed children as future of nation and said that Dost Foundation pays special attention to their welfare and rehabilitation through its child protection partnership and network. speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, Dost welfare Foundation Mrs Munawar hamyun, Behram azam Khan, aizaz Khan and other speakers highlighted the 30-year journey and achievements of Dost Foundation. On the occasion children of Dost welfare Foundation presented a tableau and highlighted the negative effects of drug use.