Peshawar - The agricultural research Institute Tarnab, peshawar, on saturday hosted the inaugural Olive Gala, showcasing the potential of the olive industry in pakistan. The event was organised under the auspices of the Italian-funded project ‘Olive Culture-holistic and Multi-professional Mechanism for a pakistani Olive Oil Value Chain’ and ‘promotion of Olive Cultivation on commercial scale in pakistan (psDp).’ Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam ali, was the chief guest of the event.

He expressed his happiness at the progress being made in olive cultivation in the country and emphasised the need to disseminate information about new varieties and production technology to ordinary farmers to ensure that the country becomes self-sufficient in edible oil production. he added that Italian experts from CIheaM Bari are doing impressive work in the development of olive crop.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for agricultural, abdul haleem Qasuria lauded the efforts of agricultural research Institute in promotion of olive oil in pakistan. he said that pakistan is spending million of rupees in importing edible oil, promoting olive will help enable pakistan to make their own olive oil. stakeholders from various sectors, including institutions, businesses, farmers, youth, wom en, consumers, and entrepreneurs, were able to explore and improve the economic, productive, and quality aspects of the pakistani olive oil value chain during the Olive Gala. speaking on the occasion, Director General agricultural research Institute Tarnab emphasised the importance of the olive oil industry in pakistan. he added that agricultural research Institute in Khyber pakhtunkhwa is doing a tremendous job in promotion of olive cultivation and production with the help and support of Italian agency for their support. he also added that we are receiving positive response from farmers and progressive growth of olives.