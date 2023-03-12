Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saturday contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and excused them to grant permission for holding public rally. Deputy Commissioner Lahore stated that the permission for the rally cannot be granted due to a cricket match. The officer stated that the day is highly sensitive owing to holding of a cricket match and movement of cricket teams. If the PTI rally is not postponed then there will be no other remedy left except imposition of Section 144.