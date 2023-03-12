Share:

LAHORE - A seminar was held on ‘Woman rights and social responsibilities’ at the La­hore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday. Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muham­mad Al-Fareed Zafar, addressing the event participants, said that healthy and fully energetic women were cru­cial for formation of a healthy soci­ety. He said that millions of women in Pakistan were suffering from anemia as well as malnutrition un­fortunately, and their whole life was spent fighting with different diseas­es. The LGH principal said that spe­cial campaigns should be launched for practical efforts so that women could get their rightful place in soci­ety. He said Islam was the pioneer of women’s rights, which assured the most honorable status to them in the relation of mother, sister, daugh­ter and wife. He said more attention should be paid to the care and health of women during pregnancy, espe­cially to women living in rural areas, and a campaign should be launched to raise awareness in this regard. Professor Zohra Khanum, Professor Nazli Hameed , Dr Misbah Javed, Dr Shabnam Tariq, Dr Laila Shafiq and Nursing Superintendent Mamona Sattar also expressed their views on the occasion.