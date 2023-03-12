Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot during day time in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit seven, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, Leh and Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Baramula three degree centigrade.