FAISALABAD - Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz proceeded back on Saturday evening after 2-day visit of Faisalabad. She was accorded with a rousing reception when she arrived at Faisalabad on Friday afternoon. Immediately after her arrival, she went to al-Fateh Sports Complex and addressed a workers’ convention. Later, she stayed in Faisalabad and held meetings with PMLN leaders. She also addressed the office-bearers of various PMLN wings during organisational meeting on Saturday.

She assured that all wings would be reorganised to save country from culture of hate and violence. Later, she visited the residence of Rana Sana Ullah Khan Federal Interior Minister and expressed his gratitude on organising workers convention in a most befitting manner. She also saluted the passion of PML-N workers and said that they should show more zeal and zest to win the upcoming elections with thumping majority.

Before her departure, she also visited the residence of former State Minister Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali and held a meeting with his father Chaudhary Sher Ali. She also discussed various matters with him about making the party more strong.