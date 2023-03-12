Share:

MULTAN - Multan Development Authority (MDA) has re­trieved its 206 kanals of land from land grabbers in Fatima Jinnah Town. The staff of Directorate of State and Land Management, Engineering Direc­torate, Land Acquisition Collector and Directorate of Town Planning was present on the occasion.

According to details, Nasir Qureshi had been occupying the land for 15 years in Fatima Jinnah Town phase-II and the Authority was facing dif­ficulties in development work due to occupation of 206 kanals. Now, the road network and devel­opment work in the area will be completed after retrieving the acquired land, said a press release issued here on Saturday.