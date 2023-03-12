Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Musaliha International Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR) and the Legal Aid Society (LAS) in collaboration with the FPCCI has successfully concluded Pakistan’s first National Conference, “Dispute Resolution through Mediation: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Opportunities for the Industry”, at a hotel in Islamabad. MICADR was established by the LAS, an organization founded by Justice R Nasir Aslam Zahid. LAS is working in the heart of the rule of Pakistan’s rule of law sector providing direct legal assistance to vulnerable individuals and technical support to key civil and criminal justice system actors. Mediation is a cost and time-effective, flexible and confidential process where a trained and accredited mediator facilitates dialogue and conversations between two or more disputing parties, ultimately guiding them towards a settlement which is mutually beneficial. For the corporate sector looking for cost and time effective, confidential means of dispute resolution that sustain business relations, mediation has proven to be the most successful mechanism globally. The conference aimed to promote mediation as a premier means of dispute resolution in Pakistan. With mediation now legally recognized and enforceable in Pakistan through provincial ADR laws in Sindh (2019), ICT (2017), Punjab (2020), Balochistan (2022) and KP (2020), it offers a confidential, flexible, and private mechanism of dispute resolution that is cost and time-effective.