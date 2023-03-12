Share:

LAHORE-Millat Tractors Limited, the leader in manufacturing of tractors and farm machinery, hosted its Annual Function 2023 the other day to celebrate the company’s achievements over the past year, honor the outstanding performance of its employees and recognize their contribution to Millat’s numerous successes. The event provided an excellent platform for the management and employees to intermingle and freely exchange ideas for the company’s future growth. They reiterated their commitment to achieving greater excellence in product and service delivery with a clear competitive edge. Senior executives enlightened the participants on Millat’s strong performance in the tractor market and shared their vision and goals for the year ahead. They dilated on the company’s initiatives for accomplishment of new milestones. This event proved a great success and the attendees appreciated the effort put in by Millat for organizing it and making it so memorable.