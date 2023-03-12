Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Kha­waja Muhammad Asif has stressed the need for good relationship be­tween the bench and bar for pro­viding swift justice to the poor, op­pressed and needy people.

He was addressing the legal fra­ternity at the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), here on Sat­urday. DBA President Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti, General Secretary Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armaghan Sub­hani, a large number of lawyers and others were also present.

The minister said that the rule of law was a must for end­ing lawlessness and injustice in any society. He said the rule of law was important for national economical and political stabil­ity and ending social injustices. He urged lawyers to utilise their full energies and capabili­ties for ensuring swift justice to the poor, needy and oppressed people.

Kh Asif said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) was respon­sible for the country’s economic disaster. He said that people were suffering as a consequenc­es of the PTI government’s fail­ure and wrong policies. He said the government was trying to boost the national economy and bring it on the right track