Fossil fuels have been present for millions of years, formed naturally in the earth’s crust from the remains of animals and plants. However, the current generation’s heavy usage of these nonrenewable resources is leading to concerns of their impending depletion.

It is important for the world to recognize the value of fossil fuels and keep in mind that they cannot be replaced once they are gone, as they took millions of years to form. The world heavily relies on fossil fuels for various activities and technologies, but their scarcity can lead to their discontinuation.

Oil, gas, and other fossil fuels play a crucial role in providing humanity with the necessary resources to sustain our lifestyles, but human greed threatens their depletion. As invaluable natural resources, it is crucial to protect them for future generations.

DADSHAH BAHADUR,

Quetta.