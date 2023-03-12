Share:

SWAT - A twoday orientation session on providing technical knowledge to Assistant Commissioners of districts of Malakand division as Principal Accounting Officer was held in Saidu Sharif, Swat on Saturday. On the first day of the session, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan addressed as the chief guest. The session was organised by the Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with technical support from the Sub-National Governance Programme and financial assistance from the UK’s Foreign, Common Wealth and Development Office.