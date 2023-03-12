Share:

LOS ANGELES - Just after Everything Everywhere All At Once had swept the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 94-year-old James Hong recalled a time when Hollywood saw Asian actors as “not box office”. “But look at us now, huh!” quipped the star of almost 700 film and TV roles, to thunderous applause. The largely Asian and Asian-American cast of the breakout sci-fi comedy - Hong included - has earned a long list of accolades already. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan became the first Asians to win the SAG Awards for best female actor and best male supporting actor. They are now up for Hollywood’s biggest prize - the Oscars. The film has 11 nominations, and four of those nominees are of Asian descent.