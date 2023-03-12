Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani lady golfers won honours in the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023, which just concluded at the Kurmitola Golf Club Golf Course, Dacca. Pakistan team comprised two ladies Suneya Osama and Abiha Hanim Syed whereas men’s team was composed of Ralfe e Aslam Raja and Abdul Moez. Suneya Osama put up a merited performance in the ladies amateur section, which was contested over two rounds and in golfing terminology, 36 holes.

Through rounds of gross 79 and 77 and a two-round aggregate of 156, Suneya was successful in emerging as the runners-up. Sonya Akhter of Bangladesh was the winner of the title with an aggregate score of 152. Other performers in the individual ladies segment were Nasima Akhter (Bangladesh) third, Abiha Hamin Syed (Pakistan) and Susma Sidel (Nepal). In the ladies team match, the winning pair was Nasima Akhter and Sonya Akhter of Bangladesh and the runnersup were Abiha and Suneya of Pakistan.

President Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen (r) Qazi Muhammed Ikram has complimented the ladies over their performance and hoped they would continue to bring laurels for the country. The men’s team could not win any positions.