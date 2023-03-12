Share:

LAHORE-The Property Investment Fair Saudi Arabia 2023, organised by ParkView City in collaboration with Pearl Marketing, was very successful. The Fair was held at the Radisson Blu in Riyadh and the doctors and engineers community was invited to attend and be made aware of the amazing investment opportunities ParkView City has to offer. Director Sales and Marketing ParkView City Islamabad, Fareed Zaka Bajwa was present along with Director Sales ParkView City Lahore, Naeem Warraich. CEO of Pearl Marleting Zaheer Babar was also present during the event. CEO HCCC, Rana Khalid also graced the event with his presence.