ATTOCK - Plantation day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Government Post Graduate College, Attock on Saturday. In this regard, an event was organized with the cooperation of English Works Program, AIOU and Pakistan Railways, whose special guests were Regional Director AIOU Attock Zeeshan Ali Khan and Principal Government College Attock Professor Majid Waheed Bhatti.

Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Attock Campus Zeeshan Ali Khan enlightened the students about the importance of afforestation drive and emphasized to protect the environment and prevent deforestation. He stated that Pakistan suffered from calamities due to deforestation.

Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokar and Nisar Ali Khan were also present on this occasion. The guests started the plantation campaign by planting saplings. He added that only plantation could assure the clean environment for future generations.