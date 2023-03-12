Share:

ISLAMABAD - A citizen was arrested Saturday by Koral police on charges of non-cooperation and misbehaving with a member of census team engaged in house count under the recently launched census, informed sources.

A case number 404 was also registered against the accused identified as Dr Tariq Mehmood, under sections 353/186 of PPC on complaint of Rehman Ali Bajwa, they said. According to sources, a team was conducting doorto-door campaign for national census when the team member namely Muhammad Shakeel knocked the door of a house in Ghauri Town.

A person opened the door and refused to cooperate with census team besides misbehaving with him. He requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police have lodged a case against the accused and arrested him during a raid. The accused was locked up in police station for further investigation.