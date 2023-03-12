Share:

MOHMAND - Federal Minster for religious affairs and Interfaith harmony, Mufti abdul shakoor on saturday said that protection of religious seminaries (madaris) is our first responsibility. addressing the ‘Fuzala Conference’ here at Capt rohullah shaheed sports stadium Ghalanai, he said: “we are facing many challenges. some forces are making conspiracies and the people hate us.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) is for the implementation of Islamic system in the country and for that purpose efforts are being made.” he added that the country is suffering from economic problems but will overcome it very soon. Mufti shakoor said that JUI-F is a vibrant religious party across the province.

He said the country is suffering from economic problems but efforts would be made to reduce hajj cost from rs11 lakhs. speaking on the occasion, Maulana atta-ur-rehman and party’s District amir Mufti arif haqqani and others said that the war between Islamic and western civilisation is going on in the country. Mufti shakoor said that JUI-F is the only religious and political party that is making efforts for the implementation of Islamic system in the country, which can be seen from the fact that the construction of madrasis is increasing day-by-day in the country