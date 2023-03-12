Share:

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has announced to postpone election rally that was scheduled to be taken out from Zaman Park to Data Gang Bakhsh Shrine on Sunday.

“The rally could be held either tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” he said while addressing media in the provincial capital.

In a surprise move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan called off his election rally in Lahore after the interim government refused to take back the Section 144 imposed in the provincial capital.

The decision comes after PTI challenged the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of its election rally in the provincial capital.

PTI leader Babar Awan filed the plea in the ECP on the instructions of party Chairman Imran Khan.

The Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 (banning of large gatherings) in Lahore to avoid any "untoward incidents".