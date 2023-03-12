Share:

Peshawar - Mayor peshawar haji Zubair ali on saturday said that incompetency of the previous pTI government has rendered fertile agricultural lands barren in peshawar district. he expressed these views during his visit to Och (dried) Canal at pishtakhara, a suburban locality of peshawar. Chairman Tehsil pishtakhara haroon siffat also accompanied him during the visit and gave him a detailed briefing regarding the issue.

Chairman Tehsil told the mayor that for a long time, water is not released in the canal, which has inflicted huge financial losses on the growers of the area. he said that situation will not be tolerated anymore. In response to the demands of the chairman, haji Zubair ali gave a deadline of 48 hours to the Irrigation Department for cleaning and release of water in the canal. The mayor further said that irrigation water in the canal remains available for 12 months of the year and said that the pTI government was intentionally not giving any relief to the people and made all public welfare activities victims of the interests and politics.