Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14th under the auspice of the In­formation and Culture De­partment. Secretary Infor­mation and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik while talking about the Punjab cultural festival said that Punjab culture narra­tive, folk music, Sufi dance performance, Bhangra, Gidda and Arifana Kalam would be presented in the cultural fes­tival programme. Well-known artists Arif Lohar, Fazal Jat, Sain Zahoor, Saima Jahan will perform their art in the pro­gramme. Secretary Informa­tion and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that divisional commissioners in the prov­ince would organise Punjab Culture Day celebrations in their respective divisions. This year the logo of Pun­jab Culture Day has been replaced by the commonly used turban instead of the tall “pug” to ensure repre­sentation of the Punjabi peo­ple. Secretary Information and Culture further apprised that the civilization and cul­ture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich his­tory. Information and Culture Department in the province is rendering services with devotion for the promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture.