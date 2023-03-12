Share:

VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that the ‘Punjab Cultural Day’ scheduled on March 14 would be marked in an effective way under the directions of provincial government.

The cultural rallies would be taken out while kabaddi, football, volleyball and tug-of-war com­petitions would also be conducted at district and tehsil levels.

The food stalls would be established at Kulsoom Nawaz Park V chowk and the speech, poetry, folk songs and others competitions would also be held among students in connection with the impor­tance of culture.