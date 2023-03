Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rescue 1122 service was started in Mirpurkhas on Saturday by providing 17 modern ambulances to Civil Surgeon and Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas Dr. Shiro Moti. NS Civil Hospital Dr Shiro Moti, on the occasion, said that the ambulances were a big gift of the Sindh Government for carrying out rescue services which were fully equipped with medical kits and ventilators.