BANNU - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durranin here on Saturday underlined the need for promoting research-oriented education to successfully meet challenges ahead. Addressing as chief guest at the first convocation of Bannu Medical College, he said that those countries which had progressed in the field of medical were mainly focusing on research work, so the culture of research should be promoted by the country’s universities to achieve national development.

He also lamented that it had been entrenched in the country’s politics that development schemes which had been launched by a government come to halt due to paucity of funds or any other politically-motivated tactics by political opponents when they come to power.

As a result, the masses were left to suffer and the pace of development in the country became slow, putting extra burden on the national exchequer in the shape of cost escalations. Zahid Akram Khan Durrani said that it was high time we did away with that old system of politics and he had brought a bill to the National Assembly and it was currently pending with a relevant committee, providing for disallowing a next government to put a break on the development projects on which 10 certain work was completed.

He also appreciated the performance of the Bannu Medical College, saying that it had proved to be an exemplary educational institution which had got many achievements in a very short period of time. He said that the college was planted in 2006, the fruits of which are being seen today in the form of hundreds of doctors graduating, which is a great success. But we should spend our energies so that this organization can progress further. Speaking on the occasion, Dean Gomal Medical College Bannu Professor Dr Shabir Hussain said Bannu Medical College had also affiliated with CPSP in seven departments.

He said that more than 1400 doctors had graduated from the college and most of these doctors have passed FCPS, which was an honour for this institution. Apart from this, the final year of Bannu Medical College in Khyber Medical University has also won the honour of hundred percent result. likewise, Bannu Medical College has collaborated with national and international medical institutions according to its vision and mission. Agreements were signed and faculty exchange programmes were organised between them, under which Bannu Medical College emerged as a strong position among leading medical institutions across the country.