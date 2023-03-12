Share:

MULTAN -Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel gas said that Sahiwal division is witnessing a gradual rise in cotton cultivation and termed it a good omen for the national agriculture and allied industries. During a visit to Sahiwal where he witnessed early sown cotton crop fields, Saqib said farmers in Sahiwal were preferring to cultivate cotton after potato and maize. He advised farmers to sow triple gene Bt varieties, pleading these varieties also carry resistance against pink bollworm in addition to other safeguards. He advised the longest possible delay in the application of the first pesticide spray. He, however, asked farmers to prefer bio-pesticides over chemical ones which keep the cotton-friendly pests alive and benefit the crop. He said that farmers should sow registered varieties, adding that unregistered varieties invite intense pest attack. The secretary also ordered field formations to persuade farmers to grow more cotton and guide them to treat seeds with suitable pesticides before sowing. He said that farmers should keep the weather forecast in mind for better crop care. He said that the government was providing subsidies on Phosphorous and Potash fertilizers and registered cotton varieties to reduce cost. Director Agriculture extension Shahbaz Ahmad informed that over 100,000 acre area was brought under cotton cultivation in Sahiwal last year, adding that farmers were taking interest in early sowing of cotton and 2,000 acre area has so far been covered by cotton this year.