LOSA ANGELES - Actress Sharon Stone says one of her most famous roles caused her to lose custody of her son in 2004. Her famous flash in the 1992 Basic Instinct warped perceptions of her, Stone said on a podcast. “Do you know your mother makes dirty movies?” Stone recalled the judge asking her four-year-old son. Backlash from the scene, where she briefly exposes herself has made her avoid similar roles, she says. Stone and her then-husband Ron Bronstein adopted their son, Roan, in 2000. But when the couple divorced in 2004, the judge awarded custody to Mr Bronstein.

The loss caused Stone severe heartache, she told host Bruce Bozzi on the Table for Two podcast. “I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart,” Stone said. “It literally broke my heart.” Considering how much nudity appears on TV today, Stone said, her treatment after the hit movie was brutal. “You saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me,” Stone said. “And I lost custody of my child.” Stone said others in Hollywood judged her for her role in the erotic thriller as Catherine Tramell, a novelist who seduces a police detective, played by Michael Douglas.