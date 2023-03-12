Share:

KARACHI-Silkbank continues its upward trajectory in its flagship consumer segment along with healthy growth on branch banking side vividly reflecting its customer-oriented approach. Meanwhile, the bank has been granted extension in time for holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year Dec 31, 2021 till April 30, 2023. This extension will help bank to materialize its capital injection efforts. It has been Silkbank’s consistent endeavor to generate stable revenues through competitive product offerings and enhanced customer experience.