Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to expedite process of conducting election on local bodies’ seats where it had been postponed.

Talking to the media at the KMC Mega Sports event in Karachi on Sunday, he said the ECP should also declare results on seats which have been challenged.

Talking about census, Murad Ali Shah said that he has urged the census authorities to share a copy of data of a family with concerned family members.