LARKANA - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori conferred degrees on 176 graduates of Shaikh Ayaz University at its at the convocation on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Tessori said that it is a matter of honor for him to present degrees to the graduates of Sheikh Ayaz University. He said young people who got degrees should serve their country and society wholeheartedly. The governor Sindh said that they had been determining the direction of the country for 75 years, but the destination was still far away. He said that unemployment and inflation were on the rise in the country, so he advised the youth to work hard and put the country on its feet. Responding to the question asked about the digital population census, the Sindh governor said that there were concerns about the digital population census in Sindh, the ID card number was not being registered, so the entry was beyond comprehension and one month was insufficient for the population census. He said that the reason for the bad law and order in the cities was the refugees. He said that the security forces would soon conduct an operation in the villages of Sindh to eliminate bandits and notorious criminals hiding in the jungles. Sheikh Ayaz University Vice-Chancellor Dr Raza Bhatti said that universities are mothers of industries and graduates and this university would play a pivotal role in the development of the country.