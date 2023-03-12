Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider have agreed in their meeting at CM House that modern technology would be adopted for disaster management.

The CM said that most of the natural disasters were weather related, therefore their forecast could be made much before their occurrences through technological help. He added that this would help the provincial and federal governments to make a contingency plan much before the disasters.

Chairman NDMA LT Gen Inam Haider said that his organization has developed close coordination with international agencies working to forecast weather and its related impacts. He added that the NDMA itself was installing weather-related latest equipment and gadgets to assess the weather and patterns of the disasters during the last few decades.

He told the CM that the provincial disaster management authorities would be also connected with their systems along with sharing daily reports and forecast warnings so that they can make their plans and necessary preparedness accordingly. Murad Ali Shah said that his province was facing disasters from the 2010 flood, the 2011 flash floods, then the urban floods, and now heavy rains and floods. “We must learn lessons from these natural disasters and must equip and strengthen our institutions to mitigate the impact of such disasters through contingency plans and timely forecasts. In the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen coordination between the NDMA and the PDMA so that proper planning could be made to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.