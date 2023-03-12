Share:

LAHORE - Care­taker Provincial Minister for Industry SM Tanveer chaired the second meet­ing of the austerity com­mittee, here at Chief Minis­ter’s Office on Saturday. In the meeting, 61 cases were presented for approval by various departments. Fifty-one cases were related to purchase of new vehicles, and eight cases were about air conditioners for opera­tional issues of public inter­est schemes. In view of the austerity policy, the meeting approved the purchase of new vehicles and air condi­tioners only for public inter­est schemes. The committee rejected unnecessary cases and schemes for which funds were not available. Approval was given for purchase of new vehicles and air condi­tioners only for carrying out operational matters of pub­lic interest schemes.