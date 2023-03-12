LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry SM Tanveer chaired the second meeting of the austerity committee, here at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. In the meeting, 61 cases were presented for approval by various departments. Fifty-one cases were related to purchase of new vehicles, and eight cases were about air conditioners for operational issues of public interest schemes. In view of the austerity policy, the meeting approved the purchase of new vehicles and air conditioners only for public interest schemes. The committee rejected unnecessary cases and schemes for which funds were not available. Approval was given for purchase of new vehicles and air conditioners only for carrying out operational matters of public interest schemes.
