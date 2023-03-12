Share:

KHUZDAR - Speakers at a seminar have stressed on Baloch exiled leaders and militants to lay down arms and come to the negotiating table. Speaking at a seminar on “Prosper­ing Balochistan with Recon­ciliation,” held at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) here on Saturday, they high­lighted the steps taken by the provincial government for the prosperity of Balo­chistan. The participants included Member of Provin­cial Assembly Younis Aziz Zehri, Deputy Commission­er Khuzdar Maj (R) Ilyas Kibzai and Registrar BUET Dr Jalal Hussain Shah. Fac­ulty members of the Univer­sity, notables and members of the civil society attended the event.