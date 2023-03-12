Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar on Saturday said that effec­tive steps have been taken under a com­prehensive strategy to raise the morale of the police force and provide them best welfare within available resources. Under the new policy, martyrs and Ghazis were not only being given honor and respect but also measures were being taken to solve the problems of Sipah performing field duties. He expressed these views while meeting Assistant Sub-Inspectors under “Meet the Force” project at the Cen­tral Police Office here. IG Punjab said that the matters related to promotion of force were being dealt with on priority basis, adding that the brave martyrs and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives in performance of their professional duties, were being honored with gold and silver medals. Dr. Usman Anwar said that special measures would continue for the welfare of the po­lice force, children’s education, marriage of daughters and other matters, in return for all these measures, the department would only require you to serve the peo­ple with dedication. The IG Punjab direct­ed the ASIs to pledge that no effort would be spared in protecting lives and property of citizens, eradicating crimes and main­taining peace in the society. Dr. Usman Anwar directed to speed up the crack­down against the proclaimed offenders and arrest them. He directed to keep close liasion with FIA and Interpol for cancella­tion of passports of proclaimed offenders abroad to get them under grip of law. Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations should be speeded up to eradi­cate the scourge of drugs and bring drug dealers to justice. IG Punjab briefed the ASIs serving in different districts about his policy guidelines. He directed that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been made with various institutions for admissions and fee concessions to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions so that the police employees could get all possible facilities. He directed that the investigating officers should bring the cases to their logical con­clusion as soon as possible with the effec­tive use of modern technology and that the accused involved in serious crimes should be given real punishments, he maintained. On this occasion, IG Punjab inquired from the ASIs about promotions, duty difficul­ties and other problems and issued orders on the spot to remedy them.