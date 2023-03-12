Share:

In 2008, the US witnessed a boom in housing demand mainly due to an increase in jobs located in urban centers such as Seattle, with professions in IT and related fields. However, the government did not have a clear housing policy for this influx of labor force. People who identified with the idea of socialism and the “Not in my backyard” crowd did not allow for the development of a housing policy which is central to development. The following year brought the biggest economic meltdown in the US after the Great Depression of the 1920s.

Today, in Pakistan, urban centers are becoming crowded with a lot of technically skilled labor. This new group of workers in IT and related industries needs housing. The government has not been able to capitalize on this opportunity due to a lack of housing. However, private sector real estate companies such as AAA Associates have tried to fill this gap.

Now, the trend has shifted a lot from traditional professions to more modern and technical professions. This is due to the plethora of educational institutes and higher education, with universities imparting skills. Now, there are many skilled workers in modern fields of IT and other technical fields arriving in cities to make their contribution and earn a living. Therefore, the same trend that was seen in developed countries such as the US during the late 2000s is in a sense repeating itself in Pakistan. However, if we compare the two countries, the US has a heavily regulated real estate system, whereas Pakistan’s real estate sector has a traditional capitalist mindset.

For functioning markets, labor needs to be present, which is not possible without housing facilities. Private real estate is the best provider of standard living for the shifting labor force in modern times. It is a global reality now that can be seen in many countries. If we want to move forward and progress, then we must create a conducive environment for this growth to be possible, and for that, we must avoid making any bad housing policies.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.