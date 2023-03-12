Share:

Peshawar - Federal Minister for Overseas pakistani and human resource Development sajid hussain Turi on saturday assured the businessmen community to resolve their issues on a fast-track basis, as government is taking all possible steps for industrialisation and provision of all facilities to the business community.

The Minister strongly opposed the industries’ hostile actions and initiatives by the government concerned departments. he viewed that all those actions on various pretexts completely intolerable, which are causing de-industrialisation in the province. sajid hussain Turi was speaking to businessmen on invitation of Industrialists’ association peshawar (Iap) president Malik Imran here at Industrial estate hayatabad.

Apart from former governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa engn shaukatullah, provincial caretaker Minister Fazl-i-elahi, ex president FpCCI Ghazanfar Bilor, senior vice president of the Industrialists’ association peshawar ayub Zukuri, Vp Ghulam Mohiyuddin, executive members, president of sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI) Muhammad Ishaq, ex-presidents Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan, members of the association and industrialists in a large number were present on the occasion. speaking on the occasion, the Iap president Malik Imran apprised the federal minister regarding issues of manufacturers who set up their units in Industrial estate hayatabad peshawar, particularly relating to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI), allotment of Regi flats illegally, and their unlawful possession, harassment of industrialists during government institutions’ actions and others were among topmost.

The Federal Minister assured that prompt initiatives would be taken to amicably resolve industries’ related issues. he said that harassment, unlawful exercise of the authority by EOBI officials would not be permitted in any case. In this regard, the federal Minister said that a meeting with Chairman eOBI would soon be arranged, and added that he himself will chair the meeting to solve issues of industries with eOBI for payment of fee at the rate of rs170 per month, as decided by the supreme Court of pakistan.