Share:

QUETTA - At least two security guards of the son of MPA Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind embraced martyrdom, while the other sustained injuries on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device’s (IED) blast that occurred in the Noshman area of Balochistan, the district administration confirmed.

The IED planted alongside the road detonated when the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of the said MPA was on its way to Dhadar, according to Assistant Commissioner Fahad Shah Rashdi. As a result, the two security guards were martyred instantly while one suffered critical injuries. Luckily, Mir Sardar Khan Rind remained unhurt. The injured guard was moved to Civil Hospital Dhadar.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started the search for the arrest of the culprits. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday condemned the blast on the convoy of Sardar Khan Rind, the son of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, a member of the Provincial Assembly.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security guards in the act of terrorism.

“Thank God that Sardar Khan Rind remained safe in the explosion,” the chief minister said and directed the LEAs to use all resources to bring the elements involved in the explosion to the task. He said the terrorist elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear and panic, vowing that law and order situation in the province would be maintained at any cost. The chief minister extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyred security guards.