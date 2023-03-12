Share:

Two body guards were killed and another was critically injured in a bomb attack on the convoy of Sardar Khan Rind -- the son of PTI MPA Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind -- in the Sunni Shoran area of Kachhi district on Saturday, police said.

Mr Rind, who is also also a former district nazim, escaped unhurt in the blast, which according to officials was carried out using a remote-contro­lled improvised explosive dev­ice. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Dhadar Assistant Com­missioner confirmed that the convoy was targeted in the Sunni Shoran area.

“Two bodyguards were killed and one was injured in the IED blast while Sardar Khan Rind was unharmed in the blast,” he said, adding that the dead and the injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Dhadar.

Levies officials said Mr Khan was on his way to Quetta from his native town Sunni Shoran in convoy. When he reached near the Noshman area, a powerful blast took place at the convoy, killing two security guards on the spot and injuring one other.

Officials of Levies and other security forces rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the blast. A journalist named Saadullah Akhter shared footage of ambulances shifting the dead and the injured to a hospital.

Security forces also launched a search operation in the area to trace the elements involved in detonating the IED with remote control.

Sardar Khan Rind is the son of the Rind tribe chief and PTI lawmaker from Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, who is also a former federal minister.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed his concern over the attempt on Sardar Rind’s life and expressed his sorrow over the killing of two security guards.