LAHORE - Two important matches will be played today (Sunday) in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club. The first match of the day will be contested between DS Polo and Remounts at 1:30 PM.

Team DS Polo includes Daniyal Shaikh, Bilal Haye, Hissam Ali Hyder and Javier Guerrero while team Remounts comprises Ahmed Zubair Butt, Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad. The second encounter of the day will be played between Master Paints/Newage Cables and BN Polo at 3:30 PM. Team BN Polo has Baber Naseem, Elena Venot, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu while team Master Paints/Newage Cables includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prada.