Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustan­sar Feroze Saturday dismissed two traffic wardens for taking bribe from a citizen to get prepared his driving licence. Both the wardens were dis­missed after allegations of getting bribe were proved against them, the CTO said and added that the citizens should identify and report such corrupt elements, so that an effective action could be taken against them. Besides, 2,889 traffic personnel were appreciated over good performance in the month of February, the CTO said and added that appreciation certificates had also been issued to them.