Share:

NEW YORK - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed a broad range of issues with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, including Afghanistan during a meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission, the Foreign Minister expressed concern on the situation in Afghanistan and outlined Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and promote stability. The UN chief deeply appreciated Pakistan’s role as Chair of the OIC and lauded Pakistan’s decades-long hosting of Afghan refugees. FM Bilawal expressed deep appreciation for the support extended by the Secretary-General for the Women in Islam Conference, on the occasion of International Women’s Day and commemoration of International Day to Combat Islamophobia in the UN General Assembly.