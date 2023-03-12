Share:

LAHORE - Multan Sultans opener Usman Khan put his former franchise Quetta Gladiators to the sword and fast bowler Abbas Afridi registered a hat-trick to help Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the HBL Pakistan Super League Eliminator 1 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Usman, who played six matches for the Gladiators in 2021, hit a ruthless and destructive 43- ball 120 as Multan Sultans posted the league’s highest total of 262 for three. Abbas Afridi then recorded a split hat-trick and finished with figures of five for 47 as Quetta Gladiators put up a strong fight before finishing at 253 for eight.

The match aggregate of 515 runs was a new world record, beating the match aggregate of 501 runs between the Titans and Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge in 2022. Gladiators, who needed to achieve the target in 10.3 overs and then hope Peshawar Zalmi lose heavily on Sunday to progress to the playoffs, ended their campaign with three wins and seven defeats. Karachi Kings are presently languishing at the bottom of the table, but will have chance to finish ahead of the Gladiators when they will face Lahore Qaladars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. However, to make it happen, they will have to beat the side that has recorded seven victories and has already qualified for the 15 March Qualifier.

The result also meant Peshawar Zalmi with four wins will feature in the 16 March Eliminator 1 irrespective of how their Sunday’s match against Islamabad United pans out. In contrast, if Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, they will move to 14 points and will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 15 March Qualifier. In the scenario of Islamabad United losing on Sunday, they will finish on 12 points and third on points table on net run-rate, meaning they will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 16 March Eliminator 1.

Usman took full advantage of the absence of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain when he canned 12 fours and nine sixes in a 43-ball onslaught. He completed his first 50 from 22 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while his next 50 runs came off 14 balls with four fours and four sixes. His 36-ball 100 was the quickest century in HBL PSL, beating 24-hourold record of team-mate Rilee Rossouw, who had reached the three figures in 41 balls against Peshawar Zalmi.