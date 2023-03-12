Share:

ISLAMABAD- Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has embarked on an ambitious plan to double the share of low-cost, clean and green electricity to the installed capacity of the country by 2030. Under the plan, an additional 10,000 megawatts (MW) would be added to the system during the said period, official sources told APP here. With the addition of over 10,000 MW, the generation would touch 20,000 MW from the existing 9,500 MW, they said. The additional 10,000 MW would be added to the system through various ongoing mega projects like 4,500 MW Diamer Basha Dam, 4,200 MW Dasu Hydropower Project, 800 MW Mohmand Dam, 1,530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension and Kurram Tangi dam etc projects, they said. They said that the capacity of Mangla Power House was also being enhanced through refurbishment and upon completion additional 300 MW would be available. The said mega projects would not only add a handsome chunk of hydel electricity to the system but also store another 12 million acre-feet (MAF) of water for agriculture purposes.