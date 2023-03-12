Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday if their concerns related to the digital census were not removed then they are not willing to support the process.

Addressing an event in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said census is more important and necessary than elections. The digital process is underway and he has also written a letter to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal.

“We want a census that no one has any objection to and our position is that the 2017 census should not be repeated, so that there are no reservations,” he said.

Sindh CM requested the coalition government to not to create a situation where the census is not accepted.